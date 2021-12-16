Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 151.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 69.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $258.85. The company had a trading volume of 77,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,107. The firm has a market cap of $254.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

