Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTSKY opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

