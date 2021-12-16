Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
OTLK opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.
In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Evanson purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.
