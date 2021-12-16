Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVID. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

OVID stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,252,892 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,946,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 370,031 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

