Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company's product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. "

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,892 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,946,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

