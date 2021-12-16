OWNDATA Market Cap Reaches $312,438.32 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $312,438.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00390398 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.30 or 0.01304243 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003130 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.