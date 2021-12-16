Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OXBDF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

OXBDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

