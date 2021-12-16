Oxygen (OXY) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Oxygen has a market cap of $77.87 million and $715,916.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,267,899 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.