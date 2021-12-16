Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $31.12

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $33.44. Ozon shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 9,245 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.
About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
Featured Article: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.