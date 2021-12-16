Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $31.12

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $33.44. Ozon shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 9,245 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 22.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

