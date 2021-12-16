PAC Global (PAC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010520 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00171690 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.23 or 0.00550120 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

