PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,588,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.19% of PACCAR worth $677,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $179,663,000. Amundi bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $157,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,336,000 after purchasing an additional 849,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.09 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.