Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS: PBMLF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Booker Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Booker Minerals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors 694 2378 2751 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Pacific Booker Minerals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Booker Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -$480,000.00 -52.00 Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -10.29

Pacific Booker Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -2.45% -2.44% Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors -1,035.07% 3.79% -1.66%

Summary

Pacific Booker Minerals competitors beat Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

