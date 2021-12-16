PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $44,060.70 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $58,988.22.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26.

Shares of PD traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

