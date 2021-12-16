PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sameer Dholakia Sells 4,023 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $86,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

