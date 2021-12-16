Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,159 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,524,054 shares in the company, valued at $68,149,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,734,689 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

