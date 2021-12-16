Pancake Bunny Price Tops $1.31 on Top Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $667,770.31 and approximately $432,426.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00206220 BTC.

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

