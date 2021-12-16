PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.89

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 12841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

A number of research firms have commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $170,987,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $20,089,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

