Parachute (PAR) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $210,368.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,271,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

