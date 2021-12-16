Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 11,019 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

