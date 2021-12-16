Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 285,519 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 285,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Audacy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth about $534,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Audacy alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUD shares. B. Riley raised shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.