Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325,321 shares of company stock worth $122,846,910. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

