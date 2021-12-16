Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $684.84 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

