Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 165,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.78.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.46 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

