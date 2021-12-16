Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 10,950 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of i3 Verticals worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of IIIV opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $701.18 million, a PE ratio of -65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

