Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 43,415 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 237.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sumo Logic worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of SUMO opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,685 shares of company stock worth $1,115,593 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

