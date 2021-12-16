Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 42,566 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.55. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

