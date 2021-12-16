Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 1st Source worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in 1st Source by 106,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SRCE stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

