Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of EPM opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

