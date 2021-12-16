Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307,299 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $2,649,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 482.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 239,270 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.