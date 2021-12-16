Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLW opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $686.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

