Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 206.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Joint worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Joint by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $947.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

