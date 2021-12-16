Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of MOFG opened at $31.51 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

