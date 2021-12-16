Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,436,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

