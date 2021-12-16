Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after buying an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $4,338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $4,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

