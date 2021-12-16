Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 191.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 496,044 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 77.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 308.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 121,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

