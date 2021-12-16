Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 191.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 496,044 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 77.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 308.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 121,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
