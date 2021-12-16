Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,120,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Advantage alerts:

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

First Advantage stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.