Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 35,369 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 735,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 537,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $290.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

