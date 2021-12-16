Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 46,054 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of American Finance Trust worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFIN. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

