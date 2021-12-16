Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 7,806 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 164.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.75. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

