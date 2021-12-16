Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMKR opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $240.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.