Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 75,428 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MQY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQY opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

