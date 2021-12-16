Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $580.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

