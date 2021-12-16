Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,623 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021,613 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 584,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,676,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 645,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

