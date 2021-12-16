Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 10,382 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Ladder Capital worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.