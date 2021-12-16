Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Atrion worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth $85,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth $222,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $679.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $727.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

