Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 17,559 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Tutor Perini worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 566,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.