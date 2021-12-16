Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 57,001 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,001 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.