Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 43.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

IMAB opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. I-Mab has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

