Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 41.7% in November

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 325,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

PZG stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.86. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.