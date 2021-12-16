Parkgene Trading Up 2,493,044.4% Over Last Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 2,493,044.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00208350 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

